07:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 This morning: Some 2.4 million students go back to school About 2.4 million students will start the school year this morning. According to the outline, all students in fifth grade and higher, including middle and high school students, are expected to study in a combination of frontal lessons (at least two days a week), but mostly from home, in online learning. However, students studying in the "red" cities will not return to school today. Members of the Corona Cabinet decided that studies in these cities will not be opened until another meeting is held on the issue this coming Thursday.