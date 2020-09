07:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 What are Jews who embrace Black Lives Matter movement endorsing? Read more Black Lives Matter's platform takes hard-left tack on issue after issue, drawing heavily on radical and Marxist ideas. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs