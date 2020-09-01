|
05:47
Reported
News Briefs
French minister: Risk of terror attacks remains extremely high
The risk of terror attacks in France remains extremely high, the country’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, adding that over 8,000 people were on a national warning list of Islamist radicalization.
The threat "remains extremely high in the country," Darmanin said in a speech during a visit to France's internal security service the DGSI, according to the AFP news agency.
