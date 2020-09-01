|
05:13
Reported
News BriefsElul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20
UAE crown prince: We're committed to a Palestinian state
The Abu Dhabi crown prince said on Monday that the United Arab Emirates is committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, Reuters reported.
A statement read by UAE’s foreign minister Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and quoted by the news agency said to the Palestinian Arab community in the country that the normalization deal with Israel was a sovereign decision in the favor of peace.
Last Briefs