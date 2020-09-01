Trump: Teen accused of killing protesters was violently attacked

US President Donald Trump on Monday argued that the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, were an act of self-defense.

"We’re looking at all of it. That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw," Trump told reporters during a news conference at the White House, according to The Hill.

He added that Rittenhouse was "very violently attacked" by demonstrators.