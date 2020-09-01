Saudi King dismisses commander of joint forces

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday night fired two royals and referred them along with four military officers for investigation into corruption at the defense ministry.

The decree said Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would be removed as commander of joint forces in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, and his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd relieved of his post as deputy governor of al-Jouf region.