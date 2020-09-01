|
03:21
Reported
News Briefs Elul 12, 5780, 01/09/20
UAE serves kosher food to Israeli guests
The UAE left no stone unturned as it hosted 50-plus Jewish delegates who landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday as part of a US-Israeli delegation, Khaleej Times reported.
Rabbi Yissachar Krakowski, Director of US-based OU Kosher - the world's largest kosher certification agency - was flown down to Abu Dhabi to ensure the food served to the Jewish guests complies with the strict dietary standards of traditional Jewish law.
