News BriefsElul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20
Akunis: We'll know how to prevent economic takeover of companies from UAE
Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis commented on Monday evening on the economic collaborations being forged with the United Arab Emirates.
"Israel will know how to prevent an economic takeover of companies from the United Arab Emirates. In the coming weeks, a tender will be published to operate a joint industrial zone for Israel and Jordan," Akunis said in an interview with Kan News.
