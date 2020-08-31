Liberman mocks Netanyahu: 'Years of paying Hamas protection fees'

Avigdor Liberman mocked the government's ceasefire agreement with Hamas according to which the terror group will cease launching incendiary balloons into Israeli territory while Israel reopens border crossings with Gaza.

"The agreement with Hamas is a historic day that Netanyahu has been working on for years. Years of extortion, protectionist fees for Hamas, years of arming them against Israel and years of forgetting the prisoners MIAs" Liberman tweeted.