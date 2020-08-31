|
22:18
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20
Parents of slain soldier: Netanyahu buying off Hamas
The parents of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was killed in battle during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza, said Netanyahu was buying off Hamas instead of dealing them a death blow.
"Netanyahu is paying Hamas for quiet. The bodies of slain soldiers and Israelis held captive in Gaza are again going by the wayside. This balloon will explode in all of our faces," read their statement.
Last Briefs