22:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 IDF: If Hamas doesn't abide by agreement, we will act accordingly Following today's ceasefire agreement with Hamas in which the terrorist group agreed to stop launching incendiary balloons into Israeli territory in exchange for having border crossings reopened, the IDF warned Hamas that if they don't abide by the terms of the agreement, Israel will defend itself with full force.