20:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Breslov chassidim admit: One of ours infected with CV-19 The Breslov movement reported that a young man approximately 20 years of age has contracted the coronavirus. The man landed in Uman last Friday and tested positive for the disease. He has since remained in home quarantine.