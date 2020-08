20:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Uman mayor: A hasid tested positive for coronavirus Read more Uman Mayor Alexander Tsibiri says he does not trust pilgrims who "sneak" into Ukraine when they say they do not have coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs