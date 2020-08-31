Ministry of Health releases list of 'red cities'

The Ministry of Health has released a list of cities defined as 'red' according to the traffic light plan penned by "Coronavirus Czar" Prof. Roni Gamzu.

The list incudes: Daliyat al-Carmel, Tira, Ein Mahel, Emanuel, Kfar Kassem, Isfahan, Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, Kfar Kanna, Rechasim, Zemer, al-Batuf, Lakia, Beit Jahn, Ibelin, Ma'ale Iron, Kfar Bara, Jaljulia, Nahal Sorek Regional Council, Kaabiyah Tabash Hajjajra, Jadeida-Makr, Umm al-Fahm, Jatt, Tiberias and Beitar Illit.

According to the plan, gatherings of up to 10 people within closed buildings and up to 20 people in open spaces will be allowed in these locations.