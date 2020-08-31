|
18:32
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20
Netanyahu: Sale of F-35s to Emirates not part of the deal
The Prime Minister issued a statement regarding the sale of F-35 fighter planes to the United Arab Emirates as part of the agreement with Israel.
"It was not part of the deal, the Americans also acknowledged it. Our position has not changed. During his visit, the US National Security Adviser, reaffirmed that the US is completely committed to maintaining Israel's qualitative edge [in the region]," he said.
Last Briefs