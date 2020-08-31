|
18:15
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20
Bennett: Netanyahu, Gantz doing away with Israeli deterrence
Former Defense Minister, MK Naftali Bennett, slammed Netanyahu and his government's handling of state security.
"Nasrallah announces he will kill [IDF soldiers]. The government does nothing. Hamas terrorists light 24 fires since the morning, blocking trains from Be'er Sheva. But this is a 'forgiving' government. Netanyahu and Gantz are doing away with Israeli deterrence," Bennett tweeted.
