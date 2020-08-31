18:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Bennett: Netanyahu, Gantz doing away with Israeli deterrence Former Defense Minister, MK Naftali Bennett, slammed Netanyahu and his government's handling of state security. "Nasrallah announces he will kill [IDF soldiers]. The government does nothing. Hamas terrorists light 24 fires since the morning, blocking trains from Be'er Sheva. But this is a 'forgiving' government. Netanyahu and Gantz are doing away with Israeli deterrence," Bennett tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs