18:14 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Sheldon Adelson close to buying US ambassador's residence Read more Billionaire businessman Sheldon Adelson in 'advanced talks' to buy official residence of US ambassador to Israel for $87 million. ► ◄ Last Briefs