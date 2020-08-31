Trump blasts 'fake polls', says he's on way to victory

Following a resurgence in national polls and reports that he has taken the lead in a number of key states, President Trump said the country could see a repeat of the 2016 elections.

"I’ve been getting really good polls, some over 50%, except for one Fake Poll done by ABC NEWS, which gives NO INFORMATION about the sample, R or D, or anything else. They did this last Election, with one week to go, down 12 points, and I won. They are disgusting Fake News!," tweeted the President.