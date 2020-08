17:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Coronavirus 'Czar': Unlikely that schools will open in 'red cities' Coronavirus's commissioner, Prof. Roni Gamzu, is holding a press briefing on his crisis management plan. "There is discussion about opening the school year in the red cities. There's no way even one school in such a city will have no verified virus carriers," he asserted. ► ◄ Last Briefs