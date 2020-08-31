Shabak: Murder of R' Ohayon a terrorist attack

The Israel Security Agency (Shabak) release a notice that the murderer of Rabbi Shai Ohayon (H"YD) was Khalil 'Abd al-Khalq Muhammad Doikat, 46, a resident of the village of Rujib near Nablus (Shchem).

The murderer had an Israeli work permit, according to which he was allowed to work in pre-'67 Israel and return to PA-controlled territories at the end of the workday.

A joint investigation by the Shabak and Israel Police revealed that the terrorist was armed with a knife and carried out the attack out of nationalistic motives. During his interrogation, he replicated the murder.