16:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Ivanka Trump celebrates historic occasion President Trump daughter Ivanka praised the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE today. "This morning’s historic Israel-Abu Dhabi commercial flight, the first ever, flew over Saudi airspace.



The word 'Peace' was written on the plane in Arabic, Hebrew and English to honor the occasion giving a new meaning to the traditional greeting of 'go in peace,'" she tweeted.