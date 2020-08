15:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Kushner: Proud to be part of this historic delegation President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, said that as grandson to Holocaust survivors, he felt privileged to be part of the "historic delegation" sent to formalize the normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE. ► ◄ Last Briefs