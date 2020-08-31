Shaked blasts radical left MK

Ayelet Shaked responded to a video released by Meretz MK Yair Golan in which he portrayed Yamina head Bennett as a "narcissistic capitalist," National Union head Bezalel Smotrich as a "racist" out to "destroy Israeli democracy" and Shaked as someone who worked overtime to destroy Israel's health system.

In response to Golan's criticism, Shaked tweeted: "The only thing destroying Israeli society is the overblown pension funds belonging to you and your...friends. Get back to me once you do away with these."