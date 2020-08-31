MK Bennett to PM, Gantz: Don't block directive stopping terrorist salaries

Former Defense Minister and head of the Yamina party MK Naftali Bennett has called on Prime Minister Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz not to block implementation of a directive barring terrorists from receiving salaries from the Palestinian Authority.

"Netanyahu and Gantz, we don't want empty words of consolation from you, like we saw following the murders of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal, or Rabbi Shai Ohayon, Hy"d," Bennett said. "The families of their murderers are already receiving a salary as a 'reward' for the murderers' deeds. Now is the time for action - in fact, you don't have to do anything. Just allow the directive I put in place to come into effect. That's all."