13:32 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Rambam hospital 'in dire straits' - no beds left for new patients Dr. Avi Weissman, deputy director of Rambam hospital in Haifa, told Galei Tzahal today: "Our hospital is in dire straits. Within 48 hours we will have to close our doors to new patients, as there is no more room in the internal medicine wards."