PM's Jerusalem neighbors file petition to have protest tents removed

Residents of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Rehavia have filed an administrative petition demanding the removal of protest tents in Balfour Street, outside the Prime Minister's Residence.

Tal Koppel, a local resident, told Galei Tzahal: "Between two and three times a week, we are simply being suffocated here. We are trampled on - it's like we're invisible. A good friend of mine walked down Balfour Street and was attacked there."