Histadrut to debate public sector strike over proposed wage cuts

The Histadrut Labor Federation has sent out an announcement to its affiliates, inviting them to take part in a discussion tomorrow to debate the request of Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar David to call for a general labor dispute in the public sector.

The Histadrut noted that the call for a labor dispute is due to the stated intention of the Treasury to cut public sector wages for its 700,000 workers, and the breakdown of discussions between Treasury officials and union leaders on the matter.