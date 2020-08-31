PA Prime Minister: 'Extremely distressing to see Israeli plane land in UAE'

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammed Shtayyeh, commenting on today's historic flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, stated: "It causes us tremendous distress to see an Israeli plane landing in the Emirates."

He added that the plane "bears the name Kiryat Gat, which is the name of a settlement that was built on the ruins of the Palestinian village of Fallujah. This is a clear violation of the Arab position regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."