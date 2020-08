12:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 'Breslovers who visit Uman now are getting beaten up' Read more Rabbi Shalom Arush says 'things have gotten out of control' in Uman, with Jewish visitors attacked by locals. ► ◄ Last Briefs