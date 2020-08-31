80-year-old woman knocked down & killed by truck in Bnei Brak

Volunteers from United Hatzalah responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hashomer Street in Bnei Brak earlier today, in which an 80-year-old woman was struck by a truck and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Netanel Sofer, who was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene, related: "An 80-year-old pedestrian was struck by a truck. Unfortunately, after attempts to resuscitate her failed, her death was pronounced at the scene due to the severity of injuries that she suffered."