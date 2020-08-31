Russian anti-government activist attacked on street, hospitalized

According to Radio Free Europe, Yegor Zhukov, a prominent Russia blogger and activist known for his undaunted criticism of the government, has been hospitalized after two unknown assailants attacked him near his Moscow home.

Zhukov's political organization, known as "Zhukov's Team," posted a report on Facebook noting that the attack took place after Zhukov took part in a YouTube talk show during which he commented on ongoing protests in Belarus. The report was accompanied by a photo showing Zhukov with wounds and bruises on his face.