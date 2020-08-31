|
Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20
NIS 30m for growers of flowers, culinary herbs hit by coronavirus crisis
A new economic plan developed by the Agriculture Ministry will funnel NIS 30 million to growers of flowers and culinary herbs who have taken an economic hit in the coronavirus crisis period.
The monies will be transferred to individual growers, with the amounts to be determined based on their respective losses, and will be in addition to any other government grants that may be received.
