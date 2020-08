10:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Parents may not enter school buildings - Ministry guidelines unchanged The Teachers' Union has issued a directive to teachers, in advance of the opening of the new school year tomorrow, reminding them that Health Ministry guidelines barring parents from entering school and preschool buildings remain in effect for the time being. ► ◄ Last Briefs