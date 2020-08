10:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 UK counter-terrorism police arrest 2 on Ryanair flight to London UK counter-terrorism police have detained two men at London's Stansted airport, The Guardian reports. The suspects are a 34-year-old from Kuwait and a 48-year-old from Italy who were on board a Ryanair flight from Vienna to London. The flight was reportedly intercepted by RAF Typhoon jets following reports of a security threat on board. ► ◄ Last Briefs