MK Forer: Meridor's resignation proves inability of government to function

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) has added his voice to those proclaiming that the resignation of the Treasury's budgets supervisor, Shaul Meridor, is a sign that the government is inept in its handling of the economic crisis.

"Meridor's resignation proves the inability of this government to govern," he stated this morning. "His letter of resignation is a damning indictment of the Prime Minister and his Finance Minister, who reach decisions and design policies on the spur of the moment. This is a black flag for the government, highlighting its ineptitude as was already shown in its inability to pass a budget and to drag the economy out of the mire," he concluded.