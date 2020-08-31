|
08:53
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20
Teachers' Assoc. head: No teacher who fears resuming work will be forced to
Speaking this morning on Galei Tzahal, Teachers' Association head Ran Erez said that any teacher who is afraid to resume teaching tomorrow when the new school year starts will not be forced to do so.
"Teachers who are genuinely afraid of going back to work will not be forced to," he said. "We'll make sure that there's a solution in place for them - whether it's remote learning, or taking early retirement."
