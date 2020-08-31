Prof. Barbash: Gov't gives the public what they want, not what they need

Former director-general of the Health Ministry, Professor Gabi Barbash, told Kan News this morning that in his opinion, there isn't a single normal country in the world where the government would consider opening the new school year when the daily increase in new coronavirus infections stands at around 2,000.

"The leadership here is far too attentive to what it thinks the public wants, instead of what the public really needs," he said. "As a result, they make decisions that only make the crisis worse."

Barbash was offered the position of coronavirus project manager before Prof. Gamzu was appointed to the position, and declined the offer. He noted that, "If I had taken on the role, I would have resigned three times over already. The first time, when 17,000 foreign students were allowed into the country. The second time, on the Uman issue. And the third time, over the government's decision to allow schools to open the new academic year even in 'red' cities."