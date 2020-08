08:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Historic El Al flight to Abu Dhabi - to be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva Today's historic El Al flight, direct from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, will be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva's website at 09:45 this morning. ► ◄ Last Briefs