MK Elkin: The Ukrainians already reached a decision on travel to Uman

Speaking on Radio Kol Berama this morning, MK Zeev Elkin, head of the new ministerial committee charged by the Prime Minister to find a solution to the issue of travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, told of the problems he is confronting.

"The key player here is the Ukrainians themselves, and they already reached a decision," Elkin said. "We're going to try to do the maximum to find a solution, but they don't work for us. Nonetheless, I'll be starting discussions with them today."