NY Governor Cuomo: 'Absurd' to say US has more cases because it tests more

In further criticism of US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, New York State governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter a few hours ago that Trump's assertion that the United States only has more reported cases because it does more tests is "absurd."

“Don’t test and if we can’t find the cases — they don’t exist. Great, then let’s cure cancer by stopping screenings. Absurd!” he wrote.

Cuomo added that his state carried out more than 100,000 on Saturday and found 698 positive results.

“We reported over 100,000 tests yesterday. Highest number to date. Our infection rate remains under 1%. The takeaway? More tests does not equal more cases. And masks work,” he tweeted.