Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20
Egyptian army kills more than 70 jihadists in the Sinai
Egypt's army announced on Sunday that more than 70 alleged jihadists have been killed in recent military operations in North Sinai, the location of an insurrection affiliated to the Islamic State group.
A statement by the Egyptian army quoted by AFP said that the operations had targeted "homes of terrorists" and "takfiri elements" leading to "the deaths of 73 takfiris in northern Sinai" between July 22 and August 30.
