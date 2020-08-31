|
04:42
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20
Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany to be designated as PM
Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, is poised to be designated the country’s Prime Minister on Monday after winning the support of major parties to form a new government, Reuters reported Sunday.
The nomination followed contacts by French President Emmanuel Macron over the last 48 hours to press Lebanese leaders to agree on a candidate, two senior Lebanese officials said, just ahead of a visit by the French leader to Lebanon this week.
