|
02:52
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20
Montenegro exit polls predict victory for incumbent
The Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic was in close call against Montenegro’s pro-Serbian and pro-Russian alliance in parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to exit polls.
The polls forecast that the DPS garnered 34.2% of votes, while the alliance of mainly Serb nationalist parties, For the Future of Montenegro, which wants closer ties with Serbia and Russia, was just behind with 33.7%, according to Reuters.
Last Briefs