Montenegro exit polls predict victory for incumbent

The Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic was in close call against Montenegro’s pro-Serbian and pro-Russian alliance in parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to exit polls.

The polls forecast that the DPS garnered 34.2% of votes, while the alliance of mainly Serb nationalist parties, For the Future of Montenegro, which wants closer ties with Serbia and Russia, was just behind with 33.7%, according to Reuters.