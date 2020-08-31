Education Minister welcomes decision to reopen schools

Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) on Sunday night welcomed the position of the Coronavirus Cabinet calling for the education system to fully open on September 1.

"I thank the Prime Minister and my fellow ministers for adopting my position and the decision in the Coronavirus Cabinet to fully open the education system on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The decision was made after a situation assessment and an orderly analysis of all the data and taking into account the recommendations of the professionals. Good luck to the students, the teaching staff and the general public in Israel," Galant said.