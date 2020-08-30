Chinese FM insists Uighurs 'have all graduated from education camps'

China’s Foreign Minister, currently on a European tour, has dismissed allegations that Chinese Uighur Muslims are being held in substandard conditions, claiming that what the world calls concentration camps are really "education and training" camps and that all those who were learning there have now "graduated."

According to a report in Al Arabiya, Wang Yi insisted that "The rights of all trainees in the education and training program, though their minds have been encroached by terrorism and extremism, have been fully guaranteed," and that "there is no one in the education and training center now ... they have all graduated ... [and] found jobs."

Human rights organizations have been claiming for years that around one million members of Turkic minorities have been detained in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, held in camps where they are indoctrinated into communist ideology and subjected to physical abuse.