Aryeh Deri: If Hamas wants humanitarian gestures it must make them too

Commenting on the latest demands of the Hamas terror organization for aid from other countries, including Israel, in order to help it combat the coronavirus epidemic, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) said that Hamas should at the very least reciprocate and offer to release the prisoners it is holding in its jails.

"If they want humanitarian gestures, they should make them too," Deri said. "We should put an end to this humanitarian behavior which comes at the expense of our own children."