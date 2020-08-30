Prof. Gamzu: I'll continue to fight against 'red' schools reopening

Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus project manager, has responded to the rebuffal of his advice by the government's coronavirus committee, in its decision to allow schools in 'red' zones to begin the new school year along with everyone else, on September 1.

"My position has not changed," he stated categorically. "I said all along that allowing schools to reopen in 'red' areas would lead to a rise in contagion both in the red zones themselves and also in other areas. I will continue to fight to have this decision overturned."