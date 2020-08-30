World's highest daily increase in virus infections reported today in India

According to data obtained by the Associated Press, India has reported its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the epidemic, with 78,761 new cases recorded today.

This figure also represents the world's highest daily increase, and it takes the total number of cases confirmed in India to over 3.5 million.

Nonetheless, the Indian government continues to reopen the economy, with the subway in capital city New Delhi due to resume functioning soon, and sports and religious events given the green light to resume over the coming weeks.