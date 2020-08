21:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Gov't decides school will start on time in 'red' areas too According to a report on Channel 12, the government's coronavirus cabinet has decided that the new school year will commence across the board, including in "red" cities, towns, and villages, where there is a relatively high rate of contagion. ► ◄ Last Briefs