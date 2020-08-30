Bank of Israel Governor: We need a budget for 2021 as soon as possible

Responding to the resignation of the Treasury's budgets commissioner, Shaul Meridor, governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron acknowledged Meridor's contribution and stated that he was "confident that a suitable replacement will be found."

Yaron added that, "Israel's credit rating is not dependent on any one individual, no matter how important he may be - therefore, I take this opportunity to remind the government of the importance of authorizing a budget for 2021 in the very near future."